Inside the National People’s Assembly: Malema to explain poor election performance

The EFF begin their conference with question marks over MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Malema will present the opening speech at the party’s National People’s Assembly/ Photo: The Citizen

EFF president Julius Malema will on Friday deliver a political report on the state of his party, including their performance in May’s national elections.

The EFF lost its status as South Africa’s third biggest party in May’s national elections to former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party. The Red Berets garnered 3 090 020 votes or 9.52% of the national vote. While it got more votes than in the 2019 national election, its share of the vote dropped from 10.8%.

Malema’s address will come on the second day of the party’s third National People’s Assembly (NPA). The conference will choose the party’s leaders over the next five years and formulate party policies.

‘Well-oiled machine’

On Thursday, the party’s outgoing secretary general Marshal Dlamini told reporters that the political report would set the tone for the conference.

Dlamini said the EFF is running a “well-oiled machine” and most delegates to the conference have registered without any problems.

“The organisation has received all delegates, which are made up of branch delegates from across the country, with 66% of the delegation being female.

“All the buses transporting our delegates from across the country have safely arrived. Not a single bus remains on the road, and every delegate is ready to participate.”

He described this as a testament to the discipline, commitment, and organizational orderliness that “defines” the EFF.

Dlamini said there will be 13 commissions to address issues such as land and agrarian reform, the economy, gender equality and organizational character and redesign.

“Following the opening address, we will present and adopt the rules, guidelines, and procedures of the National People’s Assembly.”

On Saturday the EFF will go through an election process to elect their new leaders for the next five years.

What to do about the exodus?

The EFF’s third NPA comes at a time when the party is battling with the poaching of its members by the MK party.

The future of the party is expected to be discussed at this NPA, especially after reported proposals from the party’s former national chairperson Dali Mpofu that the party should merge with the MK party.

This would apparently unite all black political forces in the country.

There is still no clarity on whether EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi will be part of today’s proceedings.

Initial reports claimed he had been banned from attending the NPA but the party later said he was a member of the party in good standing and was allowed to attend the gathering.

