Empowering consumers to tackle the dark side of spaza shops

Empowering consumers and enforcing stronger regulations will help close safety gaps in the informal spaza shop sector.

The government’s efforts to regulate spaza shops have been long overdue because these informal stores are the cornerstone of local life.

Recent tragedies remind us of a dark side to some of these shops: safety and regulation gaps that have put children’s lives at risk.

One major problem is that many spaza shops work and operate under the radar, avoiding licensing and health inspections. Even after the registration of these spaza shops, local government will struggle to keep up, as the number of informal businesses will make it difficult to enforce standards across the board.

This regulatory gap has allowed substandard and dangerous products to be sold undetected. One other issue is the economic pressure that drives customers and shopkeepers to cut corners. Shop owners, often trying to make profits, may buy products from dubious suppliers to keep prices low.

For community members, the combination of poverty and limited options means that these shops are often the only choice for necessities, even if they pose risks.

But while we may blame the system, we must also look within our communities to understand what we can do to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Education is essential.

Community members need to be vigilant, understand the dangers of unregulated goods and learn to recognise warning signs.

Empowering consumers can help reduce the likelihood of buying harmful products. At the same time, it is clear that local government must step up enforcement efforts and create structures that make it easier for spaza shop owners to become licensed and regulated.

For many small business owners, navigating the formal economy is intimidating, or even impossible, due to bureaucratic red tape. Simplified licensing processes, government-sponsored workshops on safe handling practices and more accessible channels for legal compliance would all encourage informal businesses to operate legally.

Additionally, we must hold suppliers accountable. Often, these shops are merely the end link in a chain of distribution for poor-quality goods.

Regulating the entire supply chain will address the root of the problem, ensuring that suppliers can no longer push out unsafe or expired products into the hands of unsuspecting consumers.

Collaboration among local leaders, law enforcement and community organisations is essential to make this work. Leaders must build a culture of accountability where community members feel empowered to report concerns about spaza shops.

Only by working together can we create a safer environment.