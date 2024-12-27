Cheers to differences that keep life spirited and fun

Whether it's beer simplicity or cocktail drama, two sisters find joy in their unique tastes—and in raising a glass together.

I have two very different daughters. One is a pool-playing beer drinker, the other a health freak gym bunny cocktail-lover.

Let’s face it, the divide between these two groups is as clear as a frothy pint of lager versus a well-mixed margarita. And their tastes in alcohol definitely bring out different personality traits.

The beer lover values comfort and simplicity. She’ll show up at a party in jeans and a T-shirt, not overly concerned about impressing anyone. Life is about the essentials: friends, food and a beverage that doesn’t require a thesaurus to describe it.

She likes her beer the way she likes her life – straightforward. No need for a fancy garnish or a sprig of rosemary that she’ll have to fish out of her glass.

The cocktail drinker is a different breed entirely. Upon entering the bar, she’ll scan the menu for something that sounds like it was invented by a celebrity mixologist in a secret underground chamber.

ALSO READ: Conquering the dentist’s chair, one appointment at a time

Order a simple gin and tonic? Not a chance. It’s all about that “smoked elderflower spritz with artisanal bitters and a lavender mist.”

She lives for the drama of it all, appreciates the finer things in life and isn’t afraid to show it.

While her beer-drinking sister is already halfway through her drink, the cocktail lover is still watching the bartender carefully layer ingredients, perhaps asking: “Is that locally sourced mint?”

She’s fascinated by the craft, the nuance, and, of course, the garnish.

When these two ladies mix at social gatherings, the results are often hilariously predictable. The beer drinker is the one standing at the keg or pool table, effortlessly making friends with total strangers. ]

ALSO READ: Coping with festive chaos: Tips for thriving through the holidays

Meanwhile, the cocktail lover is at the bar, marvelling over the latest concoction, discussing flavour profiles, or debating which gin pairs best with cucumber.

She is likely to discuss her latest travel plans or exchange opinions on the latest Netflix documentary, all while sipping something that costs more than a sixpack of craft beer.

But despite their differences, my girls coexist in harmony. At the end of the day, they both share one core belief: nothing beats a good drink with good company.

I have also learnt over the years that a beer drinker and a cocktail lover can raise a glass to their differences – and maybe even swap drinks on the odd occasion just for fun.

Well … cheers to that!

NOW READ: Why public transport is more than just a ride – It’s a life lesson