‘No respite for spazas’: Tshwane steps up spaza shop inspections

Tshwane ramps up spaza shop inspections under Re A Spana, targeting illegal practices and food safety concerns to protect communities.

The city of Tshwane will intensify and accelerate its efforts to inspect non-compliant spaza shops in the new year.

Tshwane MMC for economic development and spatial planning Sarah Mabotsa said the city had recorded 4 048 spaza shops as of 17 December.

Mabotsa said the city believed there were far more people who were yet to register and would now have the added opportunity to ensure they comply.

More spaza shops who are yet to register

“It is important to note that the registration process forms part of a broader compliance process. Businesses will still need to comply with health and environmental requirements or their establishments will not be allowed to continue operating,” she said.

Mabotsa said a breakdown of the registration applications received so far indicated 1 709 (52%) were South Africans and 1 569 (48%) were foreign nationals.

“About 770 applications are still to be collated,” she added.

Mabotsa said the city would continue to accelerate spaza shop by-law inspections amid the extension of the registration deadline.

The initial registration deadline was moved from 17 December to 28 February.

“While the city welcomes the registration extension, we want to remind the public that this grace period will be accompanied by increased and accelerated efforts to inspect noncompliant spaza shops. We have closed many spaza shops in recent weeks as part of the mayoral executive’s 100-day Re A Spana programme.

Deadline moved to February

“These operations are intended to protect our communities against illegal and contaminated food sold at some establishments. We will intensify efforts as we head into the new year, determined as we were when we first began in October,” she said.

The initial 21-day registration period was declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month, following the deaths of more than 20 children due to food contamination linked to these shops.

Mamelodi resident Tshegofatso Makhubela said the majority of spaza shops in his community were registered.

“The problem is the illegal factories. Government will never get rid of it completely because we know they get paid off,” he said.

Makhubela said at the beginning of the crisis there were numerous reports of factories being raided and shut down but that had since faded away.

Ilona Steyn, a mother of three children, said she frequently bought from the spaza shops because they sold goods at cheaper prices than the mainstream shops.

Residents who buy from spaza

“Now I think twice and check the expiry dates before putting it into the shopping basket,” she said. Steyn said it was concerning as a mother to have to worry whether the sweets and treats she buys are safe for consumption.

Association of Informal Businesses Sector of South Africa spokesperson Gershon Mosiane welcomed the deadline extension.

Mosiane said attributing foodborne illnesses to foreign nationals perpetuates a harmful narrative that “seeks to divide rather than unite our nation”.

“As the representative body for diverse business owners in this sector, we appreciate the government’s response to our request for an extension.

“The original 21-day deadline was insufficient for businesses to meet the complex registration requirements which involve multiple steps and resources,” he said.

“We hope that the government’s commitment to supporting inclusivity, fairness and integrity throughout the registration process across various municipalities will be clear to all businesses involved,” he added.

Inclusivity, fairness and integrity

Mosiane urged South Africans not to obstruct foreign nationals who wish to register their businesses.

“Compliance will enable them to contribute meaningfully to the community, create jobs and engage in the economy for the betterment of our country,” he said.