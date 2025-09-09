Eskom keeps on punishing us

The power utility cannot meet its revenue targets – partly because of solar usage – and so wants massive tariff increases.

Could it be that there is light at the end of one of our country’s darkest tunnels?

Eskom says it does not expect any load shedding this coming summer and starts the season in a much better position than it did a year ago.

Eskom CEO Dan Marokane told Moneyweb the power utility has done so well that it has to put up to 7 000MW of excess generation capacity per day into “cold reserve.”

Marokane and his team have done a sterling job of completing maintenance and bringing power station units back online… so much so that Eskom would have to use more than 15 000MW of capacity to even consider load shedding.

The elephant in the formerly darkened room, though, is the reality that privately installed rooftop solar has reached more than 4 000MW already and is growing by the day.

That has taken a serious chunk out of Eskom’s demand.

Despite this, though, ordinary people and businesses are still targets for punishment by Eskom.

The corporation cannot meet its revenue targets – partly because of solar usage – and so wants massive tariff increases.

On top of that, it wants to charge solar user to register their systems.

It’s crazy… Malice in Wonderland.

