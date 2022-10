You have to admire the chutzpah of our former (not current, please note, Duduzile) president, Jacob Zuma. He has been in court eleventy thousand times, at death’s door making a Schabir Shaik-like miraculous recovery… and now he wants to be The Candidate. In perhaps one of history’s most spectacular cases of the pot calling the kettle black, Zuma blasted President Cyril Ramaphosa over the weekend, calling him corrupt and treasonous. This from the many at the centre of a web of looting and state capture which cost South Africa, at a conservative guess, R1.5 trillion. ALSO SEE: ANC KZN comes...

You have to admire the chutzpah of our former (not current, please note, Duduzile) president, Jacob Zuma. He has been in court eleventy thousand times, at death’s door making a Schabir Shaik-like miraculous recovery… and now he wants to be The Candidate.

In perhaps one of history’s most spectacular cases of the pot calling the kettle black, Zuma blasted President Cyril Ramaphosa over the weekend, calling him corrupt and treasonous. This from the many at the centre of a web of looting and state capture which cost South Africa, at a conservative guess, R1.5 trillion.

ALSO SEE: ANC KZN comes to Ramaphosa’s defence after scathing comments from ex-presidents

And, lest we forget, the man who tossed away our sovereignty by allowing a foreign family (the Guptas) to make use of a military facility at Waterkloof airbase for flying in wedding guests. That Zuma and his foundation managed to hold their press conference on Saturday was a feat in itself – given the shambles of the previous day when it never happened…but also because the national electricity grid, thoroughly ruined by his partners in crime, was actually working in Sandton at the time.

Sadly, the fact is that Zuma’s words will fall on far more receptive ears than they would have in early 2018, when he was on the way out and Ramaphosa’s “New Dawn” was glowingly inviting. Ramaphosa’s words on corruption are increasingly ringing hollow, as it has became blatantly clear that corruption and theft is not solely limited to the Zuma faction of the ANC.

The theft of money from his Phala Phala farm is hanging over his head. Even his erstwhile allies, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Mothlanthe voice their concerns about this. Much of this may just be the expected war of words leading up to the ANC’s end-of-year conference, but Ramaphosa is not doing anything to help his case by being weak and evasive.

NOW READ: Phala Phala: Ramaphosa given 10 days to submit answers to independent panel