Daily news update: Jantjies checks into rehab, another Stellenbosch urination scandal

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Economic Freedom Fighters commander-in-chief (CIC) Julius Malema has called on EFF members to support Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s ascension to the throne.

Malema was addressing delegates at the 3rd Provincial People’s Assembly of the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal.

Preparations are underway for the event with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to hand over a certificate of recognition to his majesty next Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Zulu Monarch, his majesty King Misuzulu and EFF Commander in Chief, Julius Malema. Picture – Citizen

A Stellenbosch University student has been suspended following yet another urination scandal.

The student was caught urinating in the room of fellow residence students at the Eendrag men’s residence in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Stellenbosch University. Photo: Supplied.

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has reportedly sought help at a rehabilitation centre to get his personal life and rugby career back on track following several incidents that have rocked his world in recent months.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, the Bok flyhalf checked into Harmony Clinic in Cape Town following recent events which resulted in him returning home early from the Boks’ tour of Argentina.

Elton Jantjies. Picture: Tertius Pickard/Gallo Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been given 10 days to answer questions relating to the Phala Phala farm scandal.

An independent panel, which will determine whether Ramaphosa has a prima facie case to answer on Phala Phala, has allocated the president the timeframe between 28 October and 6 November to respond to information and questions received regarding the robbery.