False racism claims damage race relations in SA

The Pretoria High School for Girls incident highlights how unfounded racism allegations can harm genuine discourse and erode trust in legitimate claims.

The Aesop’s Fable about The Boy Who Cried Wolf is a cautionary tale about someone who makes false claims so often that no-one believes him when he finally tells the truth.

In the case of the Pretoria High School for Girls pupils who cried “racism” this year, when there was actually none, the result is not that nobody will believe a racism claim again – because racism is still very real in our society – but that this sort of allegation does irreparable damage to race relations.

And at a time when this country can ill afford it.

No less an icon than former president Thabo Mbeki – along with Prof Angina Parekh and Dr Philani Mthembu – led an impartial investigation which found there was no racism in WhatsApp group messages allegedly sent by a group of 12 white pupils.

They were cleared by a school disciplinary committee, but not before the Gauteng education department (GDE) had suspended the principal and pupils and transferred the deputy head to a post elsewhere.

Mbeki was scathing about the GDE’s conduct, saying it acted without any evidence and without carrying out a proper investigation.

In addition, the report prepared by the three stated that education department spokesperson Steve Mabona fabricated a claim about the pupils’ disciplinary hearing.

From Mbeki’s detailed 13-page letter to the GDE, it is clear that he believes the department embarked on a witch-hunt to “smell out” racism where there was none, in the process riding roughshod over the constitution.

The department is known – now and in the past, under former MEC and now Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi – for charging in at the drop of a hat towards any claim of racism, ruining careers in the process.

When it comes to racism, culprits must be dealt with appropriately – but only if they are guilty.

