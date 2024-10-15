Gauteng Education Department criticised over handling of Pretoria Girls High ‘racism’

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation says it found no evidence of racism at Pretoria High School for Girls.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has been criticised for its management of the recent “racism” controversy at Pretoria High School for Girls.

In July, 12 matric students were suspended for allegedly making racist remarks in a WhatsApp group.

However, following an independent disciplinary hearing, the students – eight of whom were prefects – were found not guilty of the charges levelled against them and subsequently reinstated.

An investigation by the Gauteng Department of Education also led to the suspension of the school principal, who was found to have neglected to address complaints of racism that were initially reported in 2023.

The deputy principal has been reassigned to the Tshwane South district office.

Additionally, one black pupil was cleared of racism charges after a video surfaced on social media in which she made statements with “racial undertones“.

The events prompted former president Thabo Mbeki’s foundation to engage with the school, meeting with both the school governing body (SGB) and officials from the provincial department.

Thabo Mbeki Foundation on Pretoria Girls High ‘racism’

In a letter addressed to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and provincial Education MEC Matome Chiloane, the foundation pointed out that the decisions to suspend and charge the 12 white pupils and the principal were made before any investigation was conducted to determine whether there was at least prima facie evidence supporting the allegations.

“It, therefore, seems clear that the GDE officials accepted the allegations made by the learners as representing the truth,” the letter reads.

The non-profit organisation (NPO) charged that the department claimed the black student was cleared because the 12 pupils were also not found guilty

“It seems, for some reason, that the GDE was determined to smear the PHSG with the charge of racism.”

The organisation stated that after reviewing the WhatsApp conversations, it found no evidence of racism.

“Our own firm conclusion is that there is no such manifestations in the said comments.”

Principal ‘humiliated’

The foundation cited an instance in which a departmental official addressed a school assembly on 19 July 2024.

During the assembly, the official allegedly criticised the 12 pupils and posed “rhetorical questions” regarding their potential suspension or expulsion.

“The audience of learners responded to all this with loud cheers.”

The NPO also found that the principal was “humiliated” after being compelled to read an apology that was allegedly prepared by a departmental official.

“Obviously, the GDE officials immediately bought lock, stock and barrel into the story told by the so-called ‘aggrieved learners’.”

Gauteng Education urged to halt Pretoria Girls High racism probe

The foundation recommended that both the school principal and deputy principal be reinstated.

It further proposed that the investigation into racism initiated by the department be reconsidered or halted.

“On 18 July 2024, a group of learners accosted the principal as she was walking inside the grounds of the PHSG, in the presence of a GDE official.

“They screamed at her, demanding ‘We want change’, showing absolutely no respect for her both as the principal and a parent.

“No action was taken to reprimand the learners concerned, precisely to reinforce respect for a member of the school management as senior as the principal, and thus avoid the eventuality of the school falling victim to anarchy or ungovernability.

“This situation was made worse by obliging the same principal to appear at a school assembly to make an unwarranted apology to the learners, some of whom had treated her with contempt the previous day.

“The question arises – what did the GDE seek to achieve by treating the very head of the school in this shameful and humiliating manner?”

