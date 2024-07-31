‘Something wrong’ with management at Pretoria Girls High – Sasco

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane on Tuesday announced the suspension of the school principal and eight pupils.

Police and private security members were on high alert as tensions ran high at Pretoria High School for Girls yesterday, after racism allegations against 12 pupils, including prefects.

The pupils allegedly made racist comments in a WhatsApp group about the ongoing dissatisfaction among black pupils regarding issues they faced at the school, alluding to these issues as being insignificant.

Members of the EFF, ANC and South African Students’ Congress (Sasco) picketed outside the school gates while Gauteng education department officials and party leaders met behind closed doors amid tight security inside the school.

Action taken

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane yesterday announced the suspension of the school principal. Chiloane said eight pupils were immediately removed as prefects.

“One of the whistle-blowers was victimised, but she did come forward and we were able to get the evidence,” he said.

Chiloane asked the public and political parties to give the department and the school’s governing body time to handle it.

Sasco provincial chair Yandisa Mhlelembana said they were looking for new management.

“The management is failing us. This is not the first time the school is accused of racism.”

He wondered if there was any real rehabilitation at the school since reports of racism there in 2016.

“It can’t be that eight or 10 pupils can groom themselves to perpetuate racism. There’s something wrong around the management. It can’t be that 30 years after democracy, we are still lingering around the kids with discrimination. We need new management in this school,” he said.

Tshwane EFF leader Obakeng Ramabodu welcomed the principal’s suspension.

“We are concerned that parents were forced to sign a nondisclosure agreement. We advise parents not to sign it.”