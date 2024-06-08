First hurdle for Bulls and Stormers

South African rugby teams impress in URC quarterfinals. Bulls and Stormers set to compete, aiming for semifinal spots.

The Bulls will battle it out for a place in the United Rugby Championship semi-finals against Benetton in Pretoria on Saturday. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The four South African rugby teams who joined the United Rugby Championship three seasons ago have generally had a good time of it in the Europe-based competition and once again this country has produced two of the quarterfinalists.

The Stormers were inaugural winners in 2021-22 and runners-up last season, while the Bulls played in the final in the first season. The Sharks have also previously played in the knockout rounds.

Today, the Bulls and Stormers again feature in the last eight – against Benetton and Glasgow Warriors respectively.

The Bulls, who have had a very impressive season, are at home at Loftus Versfeld against the Italian side and should win to advance to a semifinal, also at home, next week.

Their finishing second on the points table after the regular season means they’re in a strong position going into the play-offs.

The Stormers, meanwhile, are away to Franco Smith’s Warriors in Scotland, hoping to cause an upset to keep alive their hopes of also playing in the semifinals and possible final.

Should the Bulls and Stormers win this weekend and also in the semis next week, they will meet in the final, at Loftus on Saturday, 22 June.

We wish them well for today’s first hurdle in the play-offs.

