Negotiating a united future for SA

Negotiations aim to unite parties for South Africa's future. Emphasis on constitutional adherence and national well-being in unity government talks.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa announces that the ANC will seek a “unity” govenment with the EFF, IFP, DA, NFP and PA parties at a special executive committee (NEC) meeting on June 6, 2024, Picture: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)

To “improve the quality of life of all citizens and free the potential of each person” is part of the constitution.

We sincerely hope when the ANC and all the willing parties sit down to talk in just over a week to form a new government, they will do so with that in mind – and more.

The call on Thursday night by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa for the formation of a government of national unity (GNU) with all parties that have won seats in parliament, should be welcomed, with the hope that it would serve the interest of our nation.

We agree with him that, at this point in our history, it is “the best option to move our country forward”.

Although the late-night announcement was thin on detail, the Democratic Alliance and the Inkatha Freedom Party have already indicated their willingness to be part of the GNU. That is a good start, indeed.

As Ramaphosa said, it will include only those parties willing to abide by the constitution and the rule of law, and willing to agree to a broad set of principles.

How it will be comprised remains to be seen and we call on all parties to approach negotiations with an open mind.

As expected, Julius Malema was quick to rubbish the idea, writing on X: “We cannot share power with the enemy.”

He was probably referring to the DA, the second-largest party, which has previously branded the red berets as enemy number one.

New kid on the block Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, which elbowed out the EFF to be the third-largest party, is unlikely to join the GNU.

It has already indicated it will boycott the first sitting of the National Assembly as it believes the elections were rigged and not free and fair.

It is hoping against hope that there will be a recount of the votes and it will emerge with a two-thirds majority. How ambitious.

All we are calling for to ensure stability is for cool heads by all those who are part of the talks. All parties must remember their mandate is to improve the quality of life of all the citizens – and that SA comes first.