Nutrition revolution: dieticians, economists look to improve food security

Experts say South Africa is in the midst of a nutrition transition as people migrate from rural to urban areas.

Wars and weather, internal political struggles and load shedding. This maelstrom of factors has severely affected South Africa’s economic well-being, but the impact on our physical health is often overlooked.

Until now.

We have found that the share of the population unable to afford a healthy diet has fallen across all income groups.

Load shedding has increased costs and pushed up prices throughout the food production value chain. However, food prices are not only determined by supply and demand, but also by policies and politics.

In our work at North-West University (NWU), we have been bringing together the fields of dietetics and economics to paint a picture of our national physical health now and in the future.

In recent years, food price inflation has skyrocketed. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused the initial spike in the price of food commodities, such as wheat and sunflower oil.

Adverse weather conditions in the Americas kept the price of maize high. Load shedding (through fuel purchases for back-up generators, for example) increased costs and pushed up prices throughout the food production value chain.

Prices keep going up

At the same time, economic growth stagnated and employ ment opportunities and incomes failed to keep pace with inflation. The proportion of the population unable to afford a healthy diet fell across all income groups.

Finding solutions to these challenges requires a multidisciplinary approach. South Africa is in the midst of a nutrition transition as people migrate from rural to urban areas.

These people are less active and consume more processed foods. At the same time, big grocers and fast-food retail chains are expanding into rural and township malls.

The result is the double burden of malnutrition, where undernutrition and overnutrition coexist in the same community, household and even individuals. Yet, a healthy diet is the key to reducing the incidence of noncommunicable diseases.

We believe it is imperative that nutrition experts play an educational role to equip people with the knowledge to navigate nutritional needs and financial constraints.

Expert advice plays an important role in educating the public about healthy and thrifty meal plans using the SA food-based dietary guidelines.

At NWU, dietetics students are trained with this focus on prevention in mind. In their fourth year of study, their internship includes service at community clinics. Community education is about behaviour change through healthy conversations.

At the same time, economists and agricultural economics specialists at NWU are trying to address the issues at a sectoral and macro level. Research shows grants have made a clear contribution to reducing hunger.

In fact, one study shows the old age grant improves food security and dietary diversity of rural households. Some individuals use the money for small-scale production and benefit from having more food.

Controversial policies

Others buy a greater diversity of food, improving the quality of their diet. From time to time, one sees proposals in the media about decoupling from international markets and export bans, but these have been opposed by economists in discussions about pricing and competition.

Other policies are more controversial, such as tariffs on imported chicken pieces. Ultimately, the choice between cheaper imported chicken pieces and protecting domestic jobs is a political one.

• Taljaard-Krugell is from NWU’s centre of excellence for nutrition and Krugell is from the faculty of economic and management science.