Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Future belongs to young Africans who know what is happening

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

29 July 2026

07:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Majority under 25 see American power overtaking China, contradicting experts fearing Beijing as the new coloniser and wary of an isolationist first term.

Future belongs to young Africans who know what is happening

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The future belongs to the young and nowhere is that more true – with more promise – than in Africa. By 2050, one in four people globally will be African… and the majority will be under 25.

That’s why the Ichikowitz Family Foundation biannually compiles a survey of youth attitudes around the continent.

“Understanding their ambitions, concerns, and expectations is essential for anyone seeking to engage meaningfully with the continent.”

This year’s survey has plenty of food for thought for those who believe they know how young people think.

The biggest eyebrow-raiser has to be the finding that, while half of Africa’s youth worry that US President Donald Trump could disregard international laws and norms to seize the continent’s resources, an even bigger proportion – two-thirds of them – believe Trump’s second term will bring them a better future.

That seemingly contradictory attitude – simultaneously wary and optimistic – indicates that tomorrow’s leaders in Africa have a balanced view of the world… perhaps unlike the older generation who are, more and more, settling themselves into opposing camps.

It also indicates that young Africans don’t dismiss American power as readily as their elders, who grew up as colonialism ended and the socialism and communism of the former USSR and China dominated the ideological debates in newly independent countries.

They also believe American power has overtaken that of China, contradicting the views of many experts who feel Beijing is lining up to be the new coloniser in Africa.

The optimism about Trump shows that the president’s second term has been about projecting an image of a great power becoming great again, whereas the first term was isolationist and disparaging about places like Africa.

African youth know what is happening around them… and that’s a good omen for the future.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Africa Editorials youth

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa EFF races to ConCourt to revive Ramaphosa Phala Phala impeachment
News ‘Hidden hand?’ Andrea Johnson doesn’t know why Idac was probing PKTT
Politics A failed succession project? Zuma’s MK party ‘becoming more and more a one-man show’
South Africa ‘Xenophobic violence’, building hijackers and drugs: Inside Nigeria and SA’s high-stakes meeting
News Here’s why corruption-accused Mokwele is ‘disheartened’ by public prosecutor’s latest move

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News