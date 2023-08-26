Opinion August 26, 2023 | 4:45 am

Games medal hunt is off-track

From Akani Simbine’s shock disqualification in the 100m semifinals, to Wayde van Niekerk’s last-place finish in the 400m final, there really hasn’t been much to shout about.

Wayde van Niekerk was disappointed to finish last in the 400m final at the World Athletics Championships. Picture: Laurent Lairys/DPPI/AFP

Entering the showpiece, the South African team were not expected to set the track on fire, but the squad’s all-round performance at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Romania, has been disappointing.

While podium places were always going to be scarce, some athletes were among the favourites in their events and hopes were high that the nation would end its six-year medal drought.

From Akani Simbine’s shock disqualification in the 100m semifinals, to Wayde van Niekerk’s last-place finish in the 400m final, there really hasn’t been much to shout about.

The likes of Kyle Blignaut and Shaun Maswanganyi – both considered potential Olympic medal contenders – also just didn’t step up and their failure to deliver is perhaps a reflection of what we can expect in the track and field competition in Paris next year.

The national squad will still be hoping to step on the podium this weekend, with the men’s 4x100m relay team and marathon runners looking to lead the charge, but even if they come right, there is a lot to be concerned about.

Unless there is drastic improvement over the next year, we’ll have to look elsewhere for Olympic medals. The swimming pool seems a better place to search than the track.

