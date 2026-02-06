Gauteng’s culture of non-payment starts at the top

Municipal officials who refuse to pay their own bills face no consequences while debt across Gauteng spirals.

Thinking about it, the R165 million owed by municipal councillors and officials in Gauteng in unpaid rates and services bills is a small proportion of the stunning total of more than R167 billion owed to towns and cities across the province.

Yet, the fact that those employed by the municipal system still evade paying their dues means that it is no surprise that the culture of non-payment is so widespread across Gauteng that it is an ingrained provincial characteristic.

The fact that these freeloading thieves – that is what they are – continue to get paid with the money from legal ratepayers and consumers is shocking.

Yet, even worse is the fact that no action has been taken against them.

They haven’t been disciplined, never mind fired… and their salaries haven’t been docked.

That payment of non-culture, the sibling of the culture of entitlement – as we have noted previously – is going to be almost impossible to change.

And it doesn’t seem as though anyone at the top of the political pyramid is too concerned.

Provincial MEC for finance Lebogang Maile – who should be so shocked that he is reading the riot act to municipalities – was far too busy to answer our questions.

Even more stunning was that his announcement of the R167 billion debt was merely that – a presentation of the report.

In other words, don’t shoot me, I’m only the messenger. No, comrade, you’re not. You’re the man in charge of finances for the wealthiest province in SA.

And if that’s your attitude, no wonder we ended up here and have little hope you’ll ever come up with solutions.

Something must be done, though. And that something will probably be raising rates and service charges for those of you who have been dumb enough to pay for years.

