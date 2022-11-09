Editorial staff
9 Nov 2022
Opinion

Getting rich off needy plain theft

Taking from the poor to make themselves mega-wealthy is how our criminal elite rolls these days.

It is a symptom of our sick society that when thieves are on the prowl, they target the most vulnerable. Now, even charities, trying to do what they can to make life better for people at the bottom of life’s heap, are in the firing line. Half a million rand worth of stock donations, non-perishable foods and gift boxes meant for elderly people were stolen over the weekend in Johannesburg East. But, in other areas, charities are also being targeted by heartless criminals. University of Limpopo criminologist Professor Witness Maluleka said criminals were not stealing out of desperation, but greed....

