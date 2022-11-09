Getting rich off needy plain theft

It is a symptom of our sick society that when thieves are on the prowl, they target the most vulnerable. Now, even charities, trying to do what they can to make life better for people at the bottom of life’s heap, are in the firing line. Half a million rand worth of stock donations, non-perishable foods and gift boxes meant for elderly people were stolen over the weekend in Johannesburg East. But, in other areas, charities are also being targeted by heartless criminals. University of Limpopo criminologist Professor Witness Maluleka said criminals were not stealing out of desperation, but greed....

It is a symptom of our sick society that when thieves are on the prowl, they target the most vulnerable. Now, even charities, trying to do what they can to make life better for people at the bottom of life’s heap, are in the firing line.

Half a million rand worth of stock donations, non-perishable foods and gift boxes meant for elderly people were stolen over the weekend in Johannesburg East. But, in other areas, charities are also being targeted by heartless criminals.

University of Limpopo criminologist Professor Witness Maluleka said criminals were not stealing out of desperation, but greed. They want to become rich overnight because they are not willing to work for a living. Let us not forget, though, that it is not just street thieves and syndicates who do this.

Taking from the poor to make themselves mega-wealthy is how our criminal elite rolls these days. You only have to look at how those connected with the National Lotteries Commission stole obscene amounts of money, to see the truth in that.

Another reality is that many of the worst exploiters of the people are ANC politicians, or those put in place by the organisation. So much for a “better life for all”.