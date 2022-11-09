Seventh-Day Adventist church treasurer gets 3 years for stealing R800k in tithe, offering money

Citizen Reporter

The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has sentenced Lady Memory Mutsika, 43, from Zimbabwe to three years of direct imprisonment for 128 counts of theft.

According to NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, Mutsika was a church treasurer of the Pretoria City Seventh-Day Adventist church.

Her responsibilities included transferring tithe and offering money deposited to the church account, to the Northern Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

“During a period of 4 years from 2012 to 2015, Mutsika transferred more than R800,000 of the money received from the tithe and offerings to her bank account and for her personal use,” said Mahanjana.

In court, she pleaded guilty to the charges and asked for a non-custodial sentence to pay the church back the money over five years.

However, the state argued that Mutsika always indicated her willingness to pay back the money and has not paid back a single cent since March 2022, after she was convicted.

“The magistrate agreed with the state and said Mutsika showed no remorse. She stopped stealing not because of her conscious, but because she was caught. The church placed her in a position of trust, but she betrayed that trust,” said Mahanjana.

“He further said that he viewed Mutsika’s willingness to pay back the money, as a bargaining tool and as a ticket to keep her out of prison. Therefore, a sentence of imprisonment was appropriate and criminal conduct has consequences.”