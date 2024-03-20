Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

20 Mar 2024

04:20 am

Ghosts of past will struggle with ANC

Sharpeville's ghosts may question South Africa's progress, as apartheid's echoes linger amidst political corruption and poverty.

Sharpeville

Former Deputy President David Mabuza lays a wreath at Sharpeville Memorial Site on 21 March 2018 in remembrance of sixty-nine protesters who were killed by apartheid security forces during the anti-pass law protest on 21 March 1960 in Sharpeville, Vereeniging. Picture: Siyabulela Duda

We wonder what the ghosts of Sharpeville – those of the more than 60 people gunned down 64 years ago tomorrow for protesting the inequity and iniquity of apartheid – would think about the South Africa of 2024. Perhaps they might cast a spectral eye over two of our stories today and wonder: so, this is freedom? ALSO READ: RIP Gladys Nzimande-Tsolo: Courageous uMkhonto we Sizwe heroine dies In the Protea South area of Soweto, liberation from apartheid has meant shack houses, no running water and sewage flowing down between the settlements. Its people have heard more promises than National…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

We wonder what the ghosts of Sharpeville – those of the more than 60 people gunned down 64 years ago tomorrow for protesting the inequity and iniquity of apartheid – would think about the South Africa of 2024.

Perhaps they might cast a spectral eye over two of our stories today and wonder: so, this is freedom?

ALSO READ: RIP Gladys Nzimande-Tsolo: Courageous uMkhonto we Sizwe heroine dies

In the Protea South area of Soweto, liberation from apartheid has meant shack houses, no running water and sewage flowing down between the settlements.

Its people have heard more promises than National Party ministers made threats in the bad old days…

In a more affluent area of Johannesburg, favoured by the bigwigs of the ruling ANC, police investigators spent five hours combing through the house of the speaker of the National Assembly, the parliament of our freedom.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is alleged to have received and solicited at least R2.3m in cash during her time as defence minister.

Some of that money was handed over in paper bags. That money would go a long way in Protea South – although, obviously not far enough to deliver the promised “better life for all.”

When it comes to money, there is never enough. According to some estimates, more than R1 trillion was looted during state capture years and no doubt much of that would have been spirited out of the country by the Guptas and their criminal associates.

ALSO READ: ANC has not lived up to its constitution – Mathews Phosa

It’s no wonder, then, that people are still living in penury and some of the ghosts may ruefully recall the existence of piped water in Sharpeville’s matchbox houses back in 1960…

One thing is certain, though: were the ghosts able to materialise now, they wouldn’t vote for the ANC.

Sharpeville’s memory has been appropriated by the ruling party, but it was a campaign initiated by the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC). Something else to ponder tomorrow…

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) apartheid Human Rights Day Sharpeville

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Mpofu argues ANC only went to court after Zuma announced his support for MK party
South Africa Hawks raid Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s home in corruption probe
Local Soccer Broos blasts Mokwena for complaining about Sundowns injuries
Courts ANC threatens to go to high court if decision on MK party registration doesn’t go its way
Local News Amabutho generals seek to ban ANC’s Duma from royal events

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe