Daily news update: ANC vs MK in court | AKA-Tibz murder extradition approved | Hawks raid Mapisa-Nqakula’s home

News today includes the legal team of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party says the African National Congress (ANC) approaching the court over its registration is a result of former president Jacob Zuma supporting the party.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services has confirmed that Minister Ronald Lamola has approved the extradition of two suspects linked to the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Furthermore, the Hawks, acting on behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigative Directorate (ID), confirmed it searched the home of parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

News Today: 20 March 2024

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms leading to possible localised flooding, structural damage, and disruption of services in four provinces. The heatwave being experienced in three provinces will continue until Wednesday and Friday for the Eastern Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Mpofu argues ANC only went to court after Zuma announced his support for MK party

The legal team of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party says the African National Congress (ANC) approaching the court over its registration is a result of former president Jacob Zuma supporting the party.

On Tuesday, the Electoral Court, sitting in Bloemfontein, heard the ANC’s application which seeks to have the MK party’s registration as a political party reviewed and declared unlawful.

Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on 11 December 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

In their court papers filed in January this year, the ANC claimed the decision taken by Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) deputy chief electoral officer (CEO) Mawethu Mosery to register the MK party was irregular.

Eikenhof substation hit by another lightning strike – Here are the affected areas

Johannesburg residents have been warned to brace for further water challenges after another lighting strike at the Eikenhof substation.

The substation south of Johannesburg tripped on Monday night following a lighting storm.

The water outage left many residents in the city fuming as hot weather conditions enveloped Gauteng. Photo: iStock

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, who alerted about the incident, pleaded with residents to be patient while the matter was being speedily attended to. This as the Eikenhof Pump Station, which pumps water to some of the city’s suburbs was affected.

AKA-Tibz murder: Lamola approves extradition request for eSwatini brothers

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services has confirmed that Minister Ronald Lamola has approved the extradition of two suspects linked to the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Siyabonga “Nxele” Ndimande and Malusi “Mjay” Ndimande were arrested by the Royal eSwatini Police and Interpol on 24 February at a rented apartment in Mbabane, eSwatini last month.

Siyabonga “Nxele” Ndimande and Malusi “Mjay” Ndimande were arrested by the Royal eSwatini Police and Interpol on 24 February. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

South African authorities want the two brothers to be extradited to South Africa to join the five other suspects, who have been charged for the two murders.

Broos blasts Mokwena for complaining about Sundowns injuries

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has hit out at Rulani Mokwena for telling the press some of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Bafana representatives are carrying injuries.

Mokwena told a press conference after his side’s Nedbank Cup win over Maritzburg United on Sunday that Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane were all not at full fitness, hinting he would rather they were left behind for this months friendlies against Andorra and Algeria.

Hugo Broos has again become involved in a war of words with Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Speaking from Annaba, Algeria, where Bafana will play Andorra on Thursday, Broos said that he was expecting all seven Sundowns players in his Bafana squad to arrive in Algeria. Sundowns and SuperSport’s players were allowed to leave South Africa later than the rest of the squad, because of the timing of their Nedbank Cup matches.

Hawks raid Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s home in corruption probe

The Hawks, acting on behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigative Directorate (ID), confirmed it searched the home of parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

A number of official vehicles were seen at Mapisa-Nqakula’s Johannesburg home.

Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: Gallo Images

The Hawks‘ raid follows an investigation into allegations that Mapisa-Nqakula received and solicited at least R2.3m in cash from a former military contractor during her tenure as defence minister.

