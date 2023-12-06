Opinion

Global rift: Fossil fuel giants defiant in climate clash

As nations clash over climate policies at COP28, Saudi Arabia takes an unyielding stance against any reduction in fossil fuel production.

It seems the battle lines are being drawn in the climate change debate, as fossil fuel-producing countries harden their stance and refuse to start phasing out oil, coal and gas.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, told the United Nation’s (UN) COP28 climate talks in Dubai this week that his country – the world’s biggest oil exporter – would “absolutely not” agree to any reduction.

His feelings are shared by fossil fuel-producing countries, as well as by many in the developing world, who feel they are being unfairly deprived of the chance to make a better life because of the climate “conscience” of the developed world.

The other side is just as committed to its cause, as evidenced by the comments last week of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in calling for a total phase-out of fossil fuels, warning “complete disaster” awaits mankind on its current trajectory.

Much of the world is still mired in abject poverty and it has been fossil fuels that have spurred the growth of the economies of India and China.

Those poor people are more concerned about their next meal than whether the planet is warming.

But a middle way must be found. Our future depends on it.

