Fight for jobs: ‘DA is blackmailing the ANC’ says Holomisa

DA chairperson Helen Zille has defended the demands of her party

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of “blackmailing” the African National Congress (ANC) for more positions and power in government.

The DA and the ANC are currently at loggerheads over alleged ministerial and administrative position demands.

Among the portfolios the DA has reportedly asked for are: justice, higher education and training, mineral resources and energy, and corporative governance and traditional affairs.

Holomisa told The Citizen the ANC had made a political misstep.

The ANC’s mistake

“The ANC made a mistake by initially signing an agreement with one or two parties only. Now the DA is blackmailing them.

“The ANC should consider what it said from the beginning; that they should not leave anyone out of this exercise. They should consider everyone, even the EFF,” he said.

He said the UDM has still not seen the full agreement the ANC had signed with the DA.

Ramaphosa ‘spoilt for choice’

Holomisa said President Cyril Ramaphosa is now spoilt for choice of which leaders to include in his cabinet.

He said the Government of National Unity (GNU) offered the advantage of having a long list of people who could be appointed in key positions.

“He (president) has an advantage. If he did not have quality people in his party now, he can scan and look who is best suited for the position,” Holomisa added.

He said a government Lekgotla (Convention) is necessary after the cabinet is formed, to discuss matters such as policy and working relations between the different parties in government.

“Those who will be in the cabinet will go to a Lekgotla and compare notes about what are the priorities”

Don’t touch SA’s foreign policy

At the same time, Holomisa said South African international policy should remain as it is.

The DA has reportedly requested the particular portfolio but has differing views with the ANC on several international issues.

“The majority of parties in the GNU will adopt South Africa’s policy in the GNU, which is well known. This is foreign policy that Mandela crafted and if we move away from that we will confuse everybody,” he said.

