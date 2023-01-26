Good propaganda for DA ahead of the 2024 election

Editorial staff

It was interesting that, as the Democratic Alliance (DA) took to the streets to protest the ANC’s role in the electricity crisis, the DA-run Cape Town municipality was putting in place ways to buy power from ordinary citizens to bolster supply.

That sort of “can do” attitude contrasts strongly with that of the ruling party and, in particular, Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, who has been actively delaying moves towards renewable energy.

Sadly, in Gauteng, the municipalities of Tshwane and Joburg, whose mismanagement by the ANC goes back decades, may not be able to follow the Cape Town example because of their financial incompetence.

Yet, in many ways, the protest yesterday will have been as pointless as the visit to Ukraine last year by DA Leader John Steenhuisen. Nothing is really going to change because of it. But, as the spin doctors would say, the optics were good.

Ordinary South Africans, just like the protesters, are fed up with the mess that our country is in. At the same time, the violent response of some ANC Youth Leaguers “defending” the party’s Luthuli House HQ was also a metaphor for how the organisation views any criticism.

All in all, good propaganda for the DA ahead of the 2024 election.

