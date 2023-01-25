ANCYL vows to stop DA from delivering memorandum to Luthuli House

Lunga Mzangwe

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has vowed to prevent the Democratic Alliance (DA) from handing over a memorandum at their headquarters in Luthuli House, Johannesburg, in regard to the ongoing electricity crisis.

SA’s energy crisis

This is in the wake of the DA march to Luthuli House to deliver a memorandum of demands to the governing party in relation to the ongoing electricity crisis.

ANCYL national organiser Tlangi Mogale said no political party can wake up and march to another political party’s headquarters, especially in the wake of a campaigning season where the country was gearing up for general elections next year.

She said the DA was embarking on an adventurous process that would not yield any results.

“This is not a government building, this is a revolutionary building of a revolutionary organisation,” said Mogale.

Mogale added: “If the DA is genuine about the issues they are raising and genuinely want to contribute to the discourse on how to resolve the energy crisis, they must present their solutions to Megawatt Park [Eskom’s headquarters] not here.

“We do not know who they want to deliver the memorandum to because there’s no official of Eskom in Luthuli House.”

‘Gordhan has failed dismally’

Mogale said they have also warned their leaders not to accept any memorandum from the DA.

“As the youth league, we have said to our leaders ‘not a single one of them will collect and receive any memorandum because we are not Eskom’.

“Yes we are the governing party and we have deployed comrades to oversee and preside over matters of Eskom. We are on record as the ANCYL that the ANC must take a stand on the Eskom board and on the Minster of Public Enterprises – Pravin Gordhan.”

Mogale said Gordhan ‘failed dismally’ to deal with the challenges at Eskom as the minister of public enterprises.

“We feel he has failed dismally and we have said he must be removed.

“We have also said we demand the immediate removal of Andre De Ruyter and this thing of saying he will leave in March is a waste of time for us, he must leave now.”

