GP licence plate system questions remain unanswered

Gauteng’s new vehicle licence plates feature forensic QR codes, but the lack of transparency relating to costs raises eyebrows.

Given the track record of the ANC comrades when it comes to anything government tender-related, it’s easy – but not unfair – to assume that whenever a public service or system needs upgrading, or even when it doesn’t, there is a golden opportunity to go for the gold (taxpayer money).

Call us cynical, but we wonder what is happening with the process to replace Gauteng’s vehicle licence plates with an allegedly state-of-the-art system that will supposedly cut down on crime.

If the whole process is completely above board, why does the Gauteng department of roads and transport seem to be ducking and diving when it comes to answering questions about the system?

The questions – whether it will be effective and, most importantly, how much it will cost – need answers. AfriForum has been trying for weeks, unsuccessfully, to get this information from the department.

The department recently launched the new system, which will be piloted on government vehicles until the end of the year.

The new plates feature decals that reveal tampering and forensic QR codes, which are linked to a centralised digital database.

Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela claimed the new plates would disrupt criminal networks and improve road safety.

AfriForum campaign officer Louis Boshoff was adamant the department needs to disclose the costs, as well as the time frames for motorists to comply.

However, the MEC’s spokesperson, Lesiba Mpya, said the final specifications for the system could only be disclosed after the trial phase.

“The system is currently undergoing its pilot phase, wherein it is taken through stress testing and debugging, before we make determination on costs and modalities around costs,” Mpya said.

Now that explanation is civil service gobbledegook if ever we’ve heard it. Why is this information so difficult to come by?