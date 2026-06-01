R3 million crystal meth bust in Diepsloot — suspect arrested

Police said they are committed to removing drugs from the community.

Gauteng police have seized crystal meth drugs worth R3 million and arrested a suspect in Soweto, striking another decisive blow against the province’s drug trade.

The suspect was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation by the Counter Narcotics Crime Intelligence, West Rand Tactical Response Team and West Rand K9 on Sunday, 31 May 2026

Drugs

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the relentless efforts of officers to remove drugs from the streets continue to produce positive results.

“She said the team operationalised information about two men dealing in drugs at Diepsloot.

“The place was identified and upon searching the premises, the team found a black refuse bag hidden under a mattress containing suspected crystal meth drugs weighing about 10kg with an estimated street value of approximately R3 million.

“The 35-year-old man found on scene was arrested for possession of drugs. The suspect is expected to appear before Randburg Magistrates’ court on 01 June 2026,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Drug trade

The provincial commissioner of the police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, has welcomed the arrest and applauded the team for their dedication in ridding the communities of drugs.

“We remain committed in removing drugs from our streets and hold those responsible accountable. Drug peddling will not be tolerated in our province,” said Mthombeni.

Picture: Saps

GLP’s

Last week, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) launched a sweeping crackdown on illegal weight‑loss injections, seizing unregistered GLP‑1 products and vowing decisive action against rogue manufacturers.

South Africa’s medicines watchdog, in collaboration with the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC), intensified enforcement action against the unlawful manufacturing and distribution of unregistered GLP-1 medicines.

Inspection

This followed an inspection conducted at iDexis Compounding (Pty) Ltd, trading as Sentra Pharmacy, in Silverton, Pretoria, during which significant regulatory non-compliance was identified, and multiple injectable products were seized.

The investigation revealed that the company was allegedly producing and supplying medicines under the pretext of “compounding”, but outside the legal framework permitted under South African law.