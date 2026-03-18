Hannah-Grace Hefer: The miracle that gives us all hope

Hannah-Grace Hefer's story is confirmation that skill, commitment and belief can turn around an awful situation.

In the midst of the anger, the suffering, the hunger and the grief which seem to be our daily news diet these days, Hannah-Grace Hefer and her mother, Megan – together with dedicated medical professionals – bring us some light out of tragedy.

And, hope… because their story shows that sometimes even hopelessness can be put to flight.

Hannah-Grace’s condition – after a car crash this year which claimed the life of her father and injured her mom – shocked even the Netcare doctors and nurses who admitted her to hospital.

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They wondered whether she would recover from a brain injury which threatened to take away her ability to communicate and even to move.

But her determination, along with Megan’s and the dedication of the carers, saw her make a miraculous comeback.

When Hannah-Grace first spoke her own name, Megan was ecstatic: “‘My baby is coming back!” she cried.

Now the girl can talk, in both English and Afrikaans, walks and wants to charge around. So her mother has to slow her down because she is still vulnerable.

As the world marks World Head Injury Day tomorrow, this tale is confirmation that skill, commitment and belief can turn around an awful situation. We salute all of you.

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