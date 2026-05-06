Two TRT sergeants killed in crash en route to court

Both members were attached to the eManguzi Task Team in northern KwaZulu-Natal, where they were involved in combating cross-border crime.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is mourning the loss of two Tactical Response Team (TRT) sergeants who died in a tragic motor vehicle accident while travelling to testify in court.

Fatal crash in Mpumalanga

According to Saps, the officers were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Witbank on Tuesday evening, 5 May 2026.

“The members were travelling to Pretoria on Tuesday evening… to testify in cases before court when the state vehicle they were travelling in reportedly lost control, resulting in the fatal crash,” Saps said on Wednesday.

The two sergeants were part of the TRT, an elite unit tasked with responding to high-risk incidents, and had been deployed in KwaZulu-Natal at the time of their deaths.

At the time of the accident, both members were attached to the eManguzi Task Team in northern KwaZulu-Natal, where they were involved in combating cross-border crime.

Their work formed part of broader policing efforts to curb criminal activity along South Africa’s borders, often requiring rapid response and high-risk operations.

Acting commissioner sends condolences

Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Dimpane, described the deaths as a significant loss.

“The loss of these dedicated officers is a devastating blow to the organisation. They served the country with commitment and courage. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones during this painful time,” Dimpane said.

Saps also extended condolences to the fallen officers’ colleagues, particularly members of the eManguzi Task Team who worked closely with them.

Support services activated

The police confirmed that the names of the deceased will be released once all immediate family members have been informed.

Meanwhile, the Saps Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) unit has been deployed to provide psychosocial support to grieving families and affected colleagues.

“The Saps also extends its deepest sympathies to the colleagues of the fallen members,” the statement added.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are expected to form part of further internal processes.