Danie Toerien
20 Sep 2022
Opinion

Historic moment for little winner

While my little Olive’s first forward motion on hands and knees was a victorious moment, we will forever show not her first attempt, but her best.

There I was, behind my computer in my study at home, when I heard a scream that froze my blood. My brain said run, but my legs refused. Lead is not the word. No, I was wearing concrete boots bolted to the floor. Two lifetimes and at least a few dozen grey hairs later, I managed to stumble down the stairs, three at a time. By the time I reached the baby room, my glasses were completely fogged up as I was sweating pure adrenalin. And then I saw it, too, and screamed! My little Olive had learnt to crawl....