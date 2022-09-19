Lebo M’s wife claims to be the one raising Zoe Mthiyane’s daughter

Lethabo Malatsi

After a brief period of enjoying their new marriage in silence, the newest wife of the Lion King composer Lebo M, businesswoman Pretty Samuels-Morake, has broken her silence to clap back at one of the mothers of his children, Zoe Mthiyane.

Pretty spoke out about what she calls “scathing and untrue allegations” made by the former Generations: The Legacy actress after she publicly referred to Lebo M as “impossible” to co-parent with.

‘Co-parenting with Lebo M is impossible’

The comment in question was made by Mthiyane when she spoke to the tabloid, Sunday World, about the highs and lows of co-parenting with her famous baby daddies, sports journalist Robert Marawa and renowned composer and producer Lebohang Morake (Lebo M).

“Parenting with Lebo is impossible. We had to find ways to cope with that fact. However, I am lucky to have had intensive therapy, valuable advice and support to lean on. I practice gentle parenting, as I learned early on, that each child is born with their own personality,” she told the publication.

‘Zoe disappeared for several months’

“Given the severity and nature of these allegations, I can no longer remain silent whilst my children are attacked and associated with such defamatory statements in the media,” read part of “Mrs M’s” statement.

She went on to claim that Mthiyane’s daughter had been in Lebo M’s care for the past few years and that her primary residence is with the married couple.

Though she has never met or seen Zoe, Pretty claims she last spent time with her daughter, Lulu, around Mother’s Day in 2021, adding; “when my husband, Lebo M, initiated this visitation after her (Mthiyane) disappearance of which she again disappeared for several months”.

‘Consistently and rudely’ turned down

Pretty also said that on 17 May 2022, she reached out to Mthiyane via WhatsApp texts to arrange a meeting in order for Mthiyane to get to know her, in her capacity as the primary caregiver of Lulu. She said she also wanted the two of them to create a plan for “how she can be involved in her daughter’s life”.

Pretty further claimed that Lulu’s mother has “consistently and rudely” turned down her efforts.

“It is really an unfortunate situation that Zoe Mthiyane has had to address such a sensitive matter involving a minor child through the media when our door, and especially mine, remains open to engage as mothers, as I navigate and unify our beautiful blended family,” concluded Pretty.

The Citizen did reach out to Mthiyane for comment but received no word from her at the time of publishing.

