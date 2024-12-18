Honorary rangers set an example for national service and conservation

SANParks Honorary Rangers demonstrate the impact of voluntary contributions, helping protect national parks and extend government resources for conservation.

In a country where needs far exceed the capacity of a taxpayer-funded government to meet them – even assuming there was no theft or corruption – it is heartening that ordinary citizens are prepared to do their bit to help.

Quietly and behind the scenes, the SA National Parks (SANParks) Honorary Rangers organisation is doing sterling work to help support conservation efforts across the country.

In the 2023-24 financial year, according to organisation chair Paul Colditz, an astounding R100 million has been contributed to SANParks in goods and services which help extend the budget money it gets from government and what it earns from tourism.

That amount has made a major difference to conservation programmes, as well as vital initiatives like antipoaching units in some of our most vulnerable national parks.

ALSO READ: SANParks Honorary Rangers: The heroes that contributed R100m to conservation

Not only that, 2 500 volunteers in 30 regions around the country offer their time to supplement SANParks’ own people.

The honorary rangers celebrate their 60th birthday this year, having been formed in Kruger National Park in 1964… and we hope they continue their good work.

But the example they set is one which could be emulated in other sectors of our society where we can all contribute our own little bit of “national service”.