SANParks Honorary Rangers: The heroes that provide eyes and ears on the ground in national parks

SANParks Honorary Rangers celebrated six decades of service this year after their founding in the Kruger National Park in 1964.

Those opting to venture into South African National Parks (SANParks) territory for their holidays may be unaware of the volunteers keeping operations well-oiled.

The SANParks Honorary Rangers (SHR) is a self-governing conservation body within the government entity and is a fixture of all major wildlife reserves.

Its numbers is now in the range of 2 500 and it operates in 30 regions across the country, and even accommodates volunteers from abroad through its 31st region operating virtually.

Origins in Kruger National Park

The SHR was founded in 1964 under the National Parks Board and was initially tasked with overseeing matters solely in the Kruger National Park.

It transitioned to a voluntary association in 1987 and this year has celebrated 60 years of service.

Appointed by the old parks board until the transition, SHR members are now appointed in accordance with its own constitution and governance structures.

“We operate in collaboration with SANParks in terms of a collaboration agreement which was renewed on 14 September this year for a period of five years,” SHR national chairperson Paul Colditz told The Citizen.

“The relationship with SANParks is excellent. Goods and services to SANParks are provided in terms of a so-called ‘wish list system’,” explained Colditz.

R100 million worth of support in one year

The wish lists are park-specific and once a year goods and services that fall outside the park’s budget are evaluated to make the park more attractive or efficient.

Colditz explained that a committee checks and reviews the desirable actions, before regional approval is sought.

“Our contribution of goods and services to SANParks for the past financial year April 2023 to March 2024 was R100 784 000. Yes, just over R100 million, of which I am very proud,” beamed Colditz.

However, he stressed that items never considered are requests for cash or policing functions.

“Simply because we are not law enforcement officers. Although, we are the eyes and ears on the ground that will report transgressions to SANParks,” said Colditz.

Not linked to municipalities

SHR has no affiliation to municipalities and also does not provide culling or hunting services.

“At least not in their capacity as honorary rangers. We do only those things that are listed on the wish lists,” said Colditz.

“Culling or hunting has never been on the lists for at least as long as I have been a member. I doubt whether those will ever make it to the wish lists,” he added.

For those who do possess firearms, Colditz said only 50 or so members were qualified to carry in parks and could only do so as guides during appropriate activities.

“They have to be qualified Field Guides Association of South Africa guides and have to, inter alia, pass the shooting practical tests of SANParks.

“[They] are subject to all policies and standard operating procedures of SANParks for the possession and use of firearms in parks.

“They also have to be registered on our own database of guides and have to submit their qualifications to us on an annual basis,” he explained.

How to become a SANParks honorary ranger

To be appointed an honorary ranger, applicants must complete the SANParks and SHR introductory course, as well as the training course of their specified park.

However, full membership will only be granted once 50 hours of logged voluntary activity is complete.

The ranger will then be restricted to activities and duties in that park, with the accreditation lasting five years and renewable upon completing a refresher course.

Colditz noted that SHR members come from all walks of South African life but they all share a passion for conservation.

As their credo reads: “It’s not for the money, not for fame, nor for any personal gain. It’s just for the love of nature, to make a difference where we can.”

