Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

22 Mar 2024

04:30 am

How to honour those slaughtered at Sharpeville

Eager to get in on the Human Rights Day act yesterday, Mashaba posted on X that the 69 victims of the Sharpeville Massacre had 'passed away'.

How to honour those slaughtered at Sharpeville

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba speaks at a Press conference in Sandton, 24 January 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba seems to have inherited the political tendency to shoot himself in the foot from his former masters at the Democratic Alliance (DA). Eager to get in on the Human Rights Day act yesterday, Mashaba posted on X that the 69 victims of the Sharpeville Massacre had “passed away”. Whisked up to heaven on clouds as opposed to writhed in agony from a brutal .303 bullet wound? ALSO READ: It should be Sharpeville Day, not Human Rights Day – PAC It cannot have been unintentional, so Mashaba may have been trying not to offend potential white voters.…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba seems to have inherited the political tendency to shoot himself in the foot from his former masters at the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Eager to get in on the Human Rights Day act yesterday, Mashaba posted on X that the 69 victims of the Sharpeville Massacre had “passed away”. Whisked up to heaven on clouds as opposed to writhed in agony from a brutal .303 bullet wound?

ALSO READ: It should be Sharpeville Day, not Human Rights Day – PAC

It cannot have been unintentional, so Mashaba may have been trying not to offend potential white voters. Which is a pity, because South Africa will never get anywhere unless we – and that is mainly the white community, who benefitted from apartheid – do not face up to the horrors that system wrought.

Like it or not, its effects remain today, in racially skewed wealth and poverty, as well as ongoing inequality via apartheid’s system of race-based spatial planning.

At the same time, though, the ANC needs to stop cynically using the past (and Sharpeville wasn’t even their protest, it was organised by the PAC) to divert attention from the present-day failures.

ALSO READ: ‘People tend to misinterpret rights,’ says analyst as Sharpeville victims remembered

Learn from the past. Make changes and, if necessary, reparations. And avoid at all costs repeating it. That’s how we honour those slaughtered at Sharpeville.

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula takes special leave amid corruption probe
News Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has died
Local News Nelspruit deputy sheriff murdered: Man sentenced to life imprisonment
Business FSCA fines Markus Jooste R475 million, refers case to Hawks
Courts AKA-Tibz murder: eSwatini receives extradition application as case postponed to April

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe