Police probe intimidation complaint as Adams accuses PKTT of home raid [VIDEO]

Adams made a litany of accusations against the Saps and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Western Cape police have confirmed they are investigating a case of intimidation after Member of Parliament (MP) Fadiel Adams filed charges of intimidation against the South African Police Service in Cape Town.

Adams claims police officers linked to the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) raided a Mitchell’s Plain home previously occupied by him in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Alleged home raid

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader claimed that 15 PKTT police officers entered the home in Westridge at about 4am.

Adams claimed the officers allegedly did not present a search warrant or warrant of arrest and allegedly pointed firearms at occupants of the home.

It is further alleged that a 12-year-old boy was assaulted during the incident, while other family members were left traumatised.

Investigation

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg told The Citizen that they are investigating the complaint.

“An intimidation case was registered at Lentegeur police involving a member of parliament. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and no arrests have been made.”

On Sunday, Adams held a media briefing at Parliament after officers stormed the home.

Accusations against Mkhwanazi

Adams made a litany of accusations against the Saps and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“I don’t want to accuse any politicians of collusion, but I’m telling you that politicians are colluding with these people. Now, when he (Mkhwanazi) speaks of the big five cartel, I’m telling you the biggest cartel in the country is Saps.

“The generals that are supposed to ensure that you and I are safe. That’s your cartel. But I’m coming. Small as we are, inconsequential as the country thinks we are, this country must remember that the people who put them (criminals) away are us,” Adams claimed.

PKTT

Adams believes he is being targeted for speaking out against Mkhwanazi and members of the PKTT.

“There’s only one unit in this country that operates like that with balaclavas, no identity, it’s the PKTT. They are a bunch of thugs. Now, let me ask you this question. Of which political killing am I accused?… The PKTT is nothing more than a combat squad and a bullying mechanism for certain generals.

“I will not be bullied. Now, I thank God they didn’t come into my house, because if they had touched my son, I would have given them every reason to shoot,” Adams said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told The Citizen: “We [are] not commenting for now.”

[WATCH] National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams has hit out at the police following a recent raid at his Mitchells Plain home. According to Adams, a group of armed police officers raided a Mitchells Plain home he previously owned early Saturday morning. Adams has since opened… pic.twitter.com/VMfbiYgMgN – Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) May 3, 2026

Tensions

In October last year, tensions escalated between Adams and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, with the two locked in a public dispute.

The move followed Mkhwanazi’s decision to retract allegations he had previously made before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption, criminality, and political interference in law enforcement.

Those allegations involved former police minister Bheki Cele and alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mkhwanazi also testified before the Madlanga commission, established to investigate similar claims, where he accused Adams of improperly handling confidential Crime Intelligence information.