Is it time to let the market decide South Africa’s airline future?

By Editorial staff

26 Feb 2025

06:00 am

Nearly 100 airlines have come and gone in South Africa since the 1950s.

You’d have to think that the way to making a small fortune in the aviation sector in South Africa is – to adapt the old gag – to start off with a large one.

It is sobering to realise that, since the 1950s, almost 100 airlines have started up, flown a bit and then closed.

These range from ones with grandiose visions of providing cheap or luxurious – or both – intercontinental travel, or those who want to make a buck out of making flying more affordable for ordinary people.

All over the world, running an airline is an extremely risky business, financially.

Margins are low and costs are stratospheric.

Balancing fare income with load factors is a tricky undertaking.

Sometimes, though, there is unfair competition – and that has certainly been the case with our national carrier, South African Airways (SAA), which is seemingly not obliged to turn a profit because it is subsidised by billions in taxpayer money.

SAA can post what it calls operational profits – but that will never recoup the debt or the government cash already sunk into it.

A serious question has to be: do we need a national airline, or should the market decide who wins and who loses?

