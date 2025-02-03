OR Tambo Airport has sufficient fuel stocks for February, says transport department

The Department of Transport has put in place plans to ensure that airlines have sufficient access to jet fuel at OR Tambo International.

Plans are in place to ensure passengers are not inconvenienced at OR Tambo International. Picture: Neil McCartney

The OR Tambo International Airport will have sufficient fuel stocks in February, says the department of transport.

Minister Barbara Creecy, Sasol and the Fuels Industry Association of South Africa met on Friday to adopt a plan to ensure the airport is adequately stocked with fuel for the coming month.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) created the plan, which will involve multiple stakeholders contributing to the efficient operation of South Africa’s largest international port.

Fuel stocks sufficient – department

The department stated on Sunday that fuel stocks at OR Tambo International sat at 20.1 million litres as of the beginning of February.

Since 28 January, 59 million litres have been pumped into the supply pipeline, which the department states should arrive in Kempton Park by 6 February.

“This volume may necessitate the removal of the current restrictions on airlines and bring the fuel supply closer to normal operations,” states the department.

An additional 71.5 million litres is expected to arrive in Durban on 5 February, which will then be relayed to Johannesburg.

“Total available stock in February is 150.6 million litres. This means there is no longer any shortage of jet fuel for refuelling of airlines across ORTIA,” declared the department.

Deal to access suppliers

According to The Wright Experience, a 747 aircraft typically used on international routes can carry between 180 000 and 230 000 litres of jet fuel, depending on the various models.

Each airline has its own contract for refuelling with suppliers at OR Tambo, and the department brokered a deal to ensure even distribution.

“The fuel industry has also agreed to establish a mechanism to share across contracted airlines so that any airline whose supplier runs short is able to access from a non-contracted supplier,” stated the department.

“[Minister Creecy] expressed her appreciation to all partners, airline customers, and the public for their understanding and cooperation during this period,” the department concluded.

