Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Is the ANC quietly rewriting empowerment

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

18 June 2025

07:00 am

Gwede Mantashe’s removal of B-BBEE rules for prospecting rights has ignited criticism from labour and activists, raising fears of a shift in policy.

Is the ANC quietly rewriting empowerment

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

Is the ANC-led government of national unity (GNU) about to sell out on the principle of broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE), the policy which has formed the bedrock of ANC policy and which has been in the crosshairs of its critics recently?

That’s the question which arises from the decision of Minerals and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe to remove the requirement for B-BBEE participation in prospecting rights.

According to some NGOs involved in the mining sector, Mantashe caved in to pressure from the mining lobby, not only on the prospecting licence rules, but also on the requirement that the minister must approve any change in control of listed companies that own mining rights.

The latter means that the government would be unable to track owners and assign responsibility to them for cleaning up mining sites once an ore body has reached the end of its profitable life.

That, say Mantashe’s accusers, means potential environmental damage on a huge scale.

ALSO READ: ‘Is it greed or jealousy?’: Ramaphosa fires back at critics of BEE, Transformation Fund

But it is the amendment to empowerment rules which has angered groups like organised labour, because there seems to be no logical reason for the deviation.

The latest development comes after Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi was pilloried for allegedly trying to soften empowerment law to allow Elon Musk’s Starlink to operate in South Africa.

That this was an incorrect reading of both the law and what Malatsi said made no difference to his enemies, who claimed the DA minister was “selling out” B-BBEE.

There is also some concern about whether the ANC is feeling the pressure of people like the right-wing lobby and its powerful friend, US President Donald Trump, who view empowerment laws as apartheid in reverse.

It seems unlikely the ANC would roll back these laws because it would be punished at the ballot box. Which leaves another question: What is Mantashe up to?

NOW READ: Cosatu says debate on B-BBEE is needed for beneciaries’ benefit

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Editorials

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa How the illicit fuel trade is robbing SA of billions per year
Betway PSL Sundowns off to winning start at Club World Cup
News No lawyer, a medical scare and appeals: Thabo Bester trial continues to be stalled
News JRA allocated just 1% of amount needed to fix Johannesburg’s roads
South Africa Zuma’s tirade against Shivambu indicates he is ‘no longer useful to him’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp