Trump’s ultimatum undermines US credibility

With no room for diplomacy, Trump’s war rhetoric mirrors Israel’s regime change ambitions and raises the stakes for global security and US foreign relations.

US President Donald Trump pumps his fist upon arrival at Miami International Airport on 3 April 2025. Picture: Mandel NGAN / AFP

If there was any doubt about the possibility of the US being an “honest broker” peacemaker in the war between Israel and Iran, President Donald Trump put the world straight.

He said he wants “an end, a real end, not a ceasefire” and that he wants a “complete give-up” by Tehran.

That, interestingly enough, seems to be what the Israelis are angling for as they seem to be doing more than going after Iran’s ability to make and use a nuclear device, or even attack Israel.

It looks, according to many international observers, as though Israel will stop at nothing less than regime change in Iran.

Undoubtedly, Israel’s armed forces – armed with US weapons – have the ability to cause immense damage to Iran.

But having overwhelming superiority in weapons is no guarantee you will win the war.

You only have to look at Gaza, which clings to its fierce belief in Palestinian freedom, to see that.

And while Iran is being pounded and its military command structures wiped out, it is still able to get enough missiles through to kill Israelis.

Even if Israel wins, will America’s bases and its citizens now become even bigger targets because of what Trump said?