Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

9 Nov 2023

04:20 am

SA’s double standards in calls for international arrests

Dr Naledi Pandor was correct in challenging the world body for its double standards but SA has its own double standards in such matters.

Naledi Pandor calls out ICC for 'double standards' on Israel's attack of Gaza

Minister of International Relations Dr Naledi Pandor. Picture: Atta Kenare/AFP

Foreign Minister Dr Naledi Pandor stirred up a hornet’s nest with her speech to parliament calling out the International Criminal Court (ICC) for not having issued an arrest warrant for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She was correct in challenging the world body for its double standards: the ICC was quick to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes after his troops invaded Ukraine last year, yet it has so far said nothing about the ongoing slaughter of Palestinians – many of them children – in Gaza. WATCH: Naledi Pandor calls out ICC for ‘double…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

Foreign Minister Dr Naledi Pandor stirred up a hornet’s nest with her speech to parliament calling out the International Criminal Court (ICC) for not having issued an arrest warrant for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

She was correct in challenging the world body for its double standards: the ICC was quick to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes after his troops invaded Ukraine last year, yet it has so far said nothing about the ongoing slaughter of Palestinians – many of them children – in Gaza.

WATCH: Naledi Pandor calls out ICC for ‘double standards’ on Israel’s attack of Gaza

Mind you, when it comes to matters of international diplomacy and justice, people in glass houses should perhaps not venture to throw stones, minister. SA’s leaning towards Russia, despite the obvious violation of international law and credible reports of abuses of human rights and war crimes, produced an flurry of ducking and diving when the ANC believed it might have to execute the ICC’s arrest warrant if Putin attended the Brics summit earlier this year.

Then there was the case of former Sudan president Omar al-Bashir, who was not arrested in 2015 when he visited South Africa, despite having an ICC warrant against him. So, it might appear that South Africa is selective in applying its mind to its international obligations.

On the other hand, some of the countries which bleat loudest about South Africa’s stance on foreign affairs – we’re looking at you, United States of America – refuse to join the ICC themselves. If we are hypocrites, we’re not the only ones…

What is happening in Gaza must be condemned by any right-minded person – as must the brutal terrorism by Hamas in its attack on Israel on 7 October. Sadly – for justice, democracy and basic humanity – those voices of condemnation have been absent on both sides of this tragedy.

ALSO READ: Israel minister reprimanded over Gaza nuclear ‘option’ comment

Read more on these topics

Israel Russia

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Judge slams lawyers in Senzo Meyiwa trial after sensitive information ‘shared’ with accused
News There’s a Springbok bus on my stoep! Trophy tour gate-crashes EC home
Crime Two shot dead in suspected hit outside Randburg Magistrate’s Court
Celebs And Viral WATCH: Have you hugged a Bok today? Young fan meets his ‘Elizabedi’
News WATCH: Nelspruit school’s sanction called ‘inappropriate’ after pupil allegedly forced to drink urine
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe