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‘It’s not my fault’ motto cripples Joburg’s rescue efforts

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

13 August 2026

06:00 am

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ANC task team chair Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams blames the DA for the collapse since 2016, as EFF allies are thrown under the bus too.

'It's not my fault' motto cripples Joburg's rescue efforts

The City of Johannesburg. Picture: iStock

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SA’s national motto should be: It’s not my fault. That’s because everyone – from the president down – uses it to excuse illegal or incompetent behaviour.

And no-one is safe from taking blame on your behalf … from apartheid to the “roads of death” which kill you, rather than your appalling driving.

So, no surprise then that chair of the ANC’s local government intervention task team, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, pointed at the DA as starting the collapse of Johannesburg in 2016.

Apart from the fact, comrade, that a decade is a long time, you also managed to throw your EFF one-time coalition colleagues under the bus, too.

According to your rose-tinted view of history, Johannesburg had plenty of money and things worked wonderfully under the leadership of then-mayor Parks Tau.

The DA, unsurprisingly, blames everyone else – and its former mayor, Herman Mashaba, who at times ran a reasonably tight ship when he was at the helm, blames the DA for stabbing him in the back.

The truth, for long-suffering Joburg ratepayers, is that we wouldn’t buy a used car from any of you, so dodgy are you.

If you really cared about the city, you’d bury the hatchet and start the rescue process.

Read more on these topics

ANC City of Johannesburg (COJ) Democratic Alliance (DA) Editorials politics
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