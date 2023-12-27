Daily news update: At least 6 die in Ladysmith flash floods, 500 babies born on Christmas Day, Al-Qaeda captive goes home after 6 years

In today’s news, at least six people lost their lives and 10 went missing after flash floods hit Ladysmith, over 500 babies were born in SA on Christmas Day, and Gerco van Deventer returns home after six years as an Al-Qaeda captive.

We also look at a boat capsizing in Cape Town to leave one dead and three needing to be rescued, Jacob Zuma again saying he will not vote for the ANC, and Linda Sibiya responding to Ngizwe Mchunu’s EFF insults.

News today: 27 December

At least six people dead, 10 still missing after flash floods in Ladysmith

At least six people lost their lives after flash floods hit Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on Christmas Eve.

A home in the KZN town was completely destroyed, Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue/ Facebook

According to the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the search for the missing 10 people resumed on Tuesday morning.

SA delivered over 500 Christmas babies

More than 500 babies were born on Christmas Day across the country in 2023, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The new ultrasound machine to treat fibroids at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on 13 October 2015. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Simone Kley

Almost 40% of all the newborn babies were delivered in Gauteng health facilities, including clinics, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

‘In good spirits’ – Al-Qaeda captive Gerco van Deventer reconnects with family after six years

South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer has returned home to his family, just in time for Christmas.

After his abduction, Van Deventer was sold to an al-Qaeda group. Image: Facebook/Paramedics Plea: The Gerco van Deventer Story

Van Deventer, who was abducted in 2017 in Libya and sold to Al-Qaeda militants in Mali, had been held captive until recently.

Man drowns, three rescued after boat capsizes in Cape Town

A man died, while three of his friends were rescued after the boat they were in capsized in Bantry Bay on Monday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute crew responded to reports of an inflatable boat appearing to be in difficulty. Picture: National Sea Rescue Institute

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crew responded to reports of a rigid hull inflatable boat appearing to be in difficulty with suspected motor mechanical failure off-shore of Queens Beach, Bantry Bay, with four men onboard.

Zuma again states he will not vote for ANC

Former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday reiterated that he will not vote for the ANC at the 2024 elections.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Zuma attended an event at Mzo Lifestyle in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, for the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party.

Free State man arrested after woman’s body found inside pit toilet on Christmas Eve

Police in Free State have pounced on a man in his 40s in connection to the murder of a woman, whose body was found inside a pit toilet on Christmas Eve.

Picture: iStock

The suspect was apprehended at a nearby township after fleeing the crime scene on Sunday, according to the provincial South African Police Service (Saps).

WATCH: ‘My brother, I think it’s enough’ – Linda Sibiya responds to Ngizwe Mchunu insults

A few months after officially joining the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), veteran broadcaster Linda Sibiya has defended his party in his response to Ngizwe Mchunu, who insulted party leader Julius Malema.

Linda ‘Mr Magic’ Sibiya. Picture: @Linda_Sibiya/Twitter

“I couldn’t celebrate Christmas and enjoy it with my family without responding to Mr Ngizwe Mchunu.

‘They really don’t care about my story’: Maglera Doe Boy responds to online hate

In an attempt to bring his lyrics to life and display what inspired his raps, South African hip hop artist Maglera Doe Boy was ridiculed and his friends stereotyped by netizens.

Maglera Doe Boy. Picture: magleradoeboy/Instagram

On one of his hit tracks, Makazana the rapper utters the lyrics:

Moer Kanana, Swear I saw all the robbers

Poverty le bo vine, Jealousy di kopane

Rabada puts India under pressure on day one of opening Test

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada spearheaded the Proteas attack on Tuesday, as they prevented India from gaining any real momentum on day one of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

Kagiso Rabada acknowledges the crowd after taking a five-wicket haul against India at SuperSport Park. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Rabada was destructive, taking five wickets in an innings for the 14th time in his Test career as he closed out the opening day with figures of 5/44.

Pele ‘would have been sad’ at state of Brazil team, says son

Pele “would have been sad” at the state of the current Brazilian national team, his son Edinho has told AFP in an interview days before the first anniversary of his death on Friday.

View of a statue depicting Brazilian football legend Pele, design by Brazilian artist Luis Costa, at Rei Pele pier, in Sao Vicente, coast of Sao Paulo state, Brazil, taken on December 19, 2023. – Pele “would have been sad” at the state of the current Brazilian national team, his son Edinho has told AFP in an interview days before the first anniversary of his death on December 29, 2023. Picture: Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP

Brazil have struggled in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and presently occupy sixth place in the South American table, the last spot that affords direct qualification.

