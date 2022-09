Such is the imposing stature of Jacob Zuma on the South African political stage that for decades, he has overshadowed the rest of the politics – and the politicians – in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). But that may be changing… at least if one is to look dispassionately at the latest developments in the province. In an unexpected, late-night message, Zuma told the nation he supports the nomination of his former wife, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, for the presidency of the ANC. He also said that he is available, if the ground- swell of opinion in the ANC’s branches...

Such is the imposing stature of Jacob Zuma on the South African political stage that for decades, he has overshadowed the rest of the politics – and the politicians – in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

But that may be changing… at least if one is to look dispassionately at the latest developments in the province. In an unexpected, late-night message, Zuma told the nation he supports the nomination of his former wife, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, for the presidency of the ANC.

He also said that he is available, if the ground- swell of opinion in the ANC’s branches pushes him, to be nominated as the party’s chair.

Leaving aside his miraculous recovery from the “terminal illness” which led to his release from prison by his close comrade Arthur Fraser – which is another saga, entirely – it appears that ANC politicians in the province have other ideas about who they want to see at the helm of the organisation – in both positions.

They went public only hours after Zuma’s public declarations to reveal their nomination for national president is former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, currently under investigation for corruption. The province also endorsed Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha for the chair post-Zuma appears to covet.

Of course, the KZN ANC has been careful to hedge its bets by saying its nomination list is “not cast in stone”. And the fact is that Zuma is capable of swinging matters to his way of thinking … yet the provincial caucus move also signals a distancing of itself from Zuma.

That is more likely because of the reality that both he and Dlamini-Zuma are just the sort of ageing dinosaurs the party wants to get rid of. It will be interesting to see if the roaring of the Lion of Nkandla becomes more muted in future.