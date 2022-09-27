ANC KZN backs Mkhize and Mashatile for president and deputy

Stephen Tau

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning announced Dr Zweli Mkhize as their preferred president candidate ahead of the party’s national elective conference in December.

Provincial secretary Bheki Ntuli described this year’s lead-up to the ANC’s elective conference as a ‘special’ one, saying the the ANC in KZN was not being stubborn with their preferred candidates, and remained open to persuasion.

Addressing the media at the party’s provincial offices in KZN, Ntuli said for the position of deputy president, branches have nominated the current acting secretary general and treasurer Paul Mashatile.

Other preferred candidates were Stanley Mathabatha to replace Gwede Mantashe, and Nomvula Mokonyane to become deputy secretary general.

Mathabatha’s province, Limpopo, has already made it clear that they will continue to support the incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mathabatha is currently chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo while Mokonyane is the head of organising in the ANC.

The under-fire Mantashe was on Monday booed off stage at the Cosatu elective conference by delegates who said they were tired of the ANC.

ALSO READ: ‘Hamba Gwede!’ – Mantashe booed off Cosatu congress stage

Tuesday’s announcement comes after branches were given an opportunity a few weeks ago to discuss their leadership preferences.

Mtolo also used the opportunity to call for the resignation of the Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and the entire board.

This as South Africans continue to be plunged into darkness, thanks to the never-ending higher stages of load shedding.

ALSO READ: ‘Load shedding is here to stay’ – Ramaphosa