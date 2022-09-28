Daily news update: Zuma’s chairperson bid, Boy devoured by pit bulls and Parliament’s Electoral Amendment Bill 

Citizen Reporter

WATCH | ANC KZN rejects Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal is not supporting his bid to be elected the next ANC national chairperson.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, Zuma indicated that he was available to contest the ANC national chairperson position at the upcoming party national conference scheduled for December.

However, the ANC KZN provincial executive committee (PEC) which held a special meeting on Monday, said it has resolved to endorse Limpopo Premier, Stanley Mathabatha, for the position of national chairperson.

Gqeberha boy mauled to death by pitbulls

Two family pit bulls mauled a 10-year-old boy to death at his home in Gelvandale on Monday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu, the police reported the tragic incident around 1.15pm.

Reports suggest that the boy, Storm Nuku, was in the house with the dogs and two other children, but it is unclear what triggered the dogs to attack.

When police arrived, they shot both dogs, but unfortunately Nuku had succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Naidu said police would open an inquest docket and investigate circumstances surrounding the fatal attack.

Electoral Amendment Bill: Parliament deliberates key issues

Parliament’s Electoral Amendment Bill continues to be deliberated on with a number of issues being raised by organisations.

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, which has been tasked to amend the Electoral Act 73 of 1998 to allow independent candidates to contest elections and to substitute Schedule 1A among others, met on Tuesday, to discuss the public submissions it received on the Bill last week.

Signatures

In the submissions, some organisations indicated that they were of the view that the number of signatures required for independent candidates was “too high”, “unfair discrimination” and limited their right to contest elections.

Independent candidate must confirm that he or she has submitted names, identity numbers and signatures of voters who support the candidate totaling 30% of the quota for a seat, according to the Bill.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS

Suspended uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus has piled on the misery on African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson after he was heckled at the Congress of South African Trade Unions’ (Cosatu) 14th national congress on Tuesday.

Booed

Mantashe was embarrassingly booed off stage on Monday, before he presented the ANC’s message of support to the union.

While, he has downplayed the incident, telling journalists it was similar to the time when he was still a mineworker and a delegate representing the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Niehaus rubbed salt on the wound.

Zandie and Kelly Khumalo present a united front after Tumelo’s testimony

Zandile Khumalo and Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Instagram

The major rift between singers Kelly Khumalo and Zandie Khumalo Gumede is well-documented but what has never been clear is the reason why the two sisters weren’t getting along.

Recent testimony by the late Senzo Meyiwa’s friend, Tumelo Madlala, had people convinced that they now know the real reason for the fight. This was after he told the court that Zandie and Senzo were having an affair behind Kelly and Longwe’s backs.

However, the two sisters have presented a united front on numerous occasions, most recently at the christening event for Zandie’s son, Zenala.

Zandie shared images of herself, her son and her sister on her Instagram account and the family was all smiles.

Why Mosimane snubbed Al Ahly for a move to Saudi Arabia

Pitso Mosimane wants to win the Africa Cup of Nations. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Backpagepix.

Egyptian outfit Al Ahly were apparently ready to welcome back former coach Pitso Mosimane, with the Egyptians having tabled a good offer for the South African coach to help revive the club.

Since Mosimane’s departure from Ahly in July had a lot of mixed reactions from everyone, particularly the club legends who didn’t value the 58-year old Kagiso born mentor, despite him winning a number of prominent silverware for the club.

Mosimane left the Egyptian giants after spending over three years with the club and collecting many trophies despite criticism he got. But, the Ahly board knew what Mosimane was bringing into the club and leaving his post as the coach disappointed many and others were not happy because they believed in him.