Joburg’s CCTV rules undermine safety

The city’s CCTV restrictions punish residents trying to protect themselves. This policy needs urgent resistance.

It does seem that our municipal bureaucrats are becoming more ridiculous by the day in the way they want to infringe on our rights and fill their coffers while they’re at it.

The City of Joburg’s policy on private closed-circuit TV (CCTV) installations borders on the absurd and we support the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse for taking this on in court.

Under the bylaw, you must now get permission to install a CCTV camera which may include in its coverage public spaces – and you must pay a licensing fee on top of that.

The permission must include the reasons you need the camera and the sign-off from a registered engineer… more complexity and expense for homeowners merely trying to ensure their safety and security.

And, on that aspect, CCTV owners are forbidden from sharing footage relating to criminal activity captured on their systems with security firms or neighbourhood watch organisations.

Nor, does it appear, will the cameras be allowed to be used for any “real -time” monitoring, thereby negating one of their biggest security benefits.

The city has offered no acceptable rationale for wanting to enforce these petty rules.

We’ll all be a little less safe if this madness is not challenged.

