‘Nothing will happen to them, no matter how many cases are opened’: NPA receives docket on JPC boss

The DA claims that some corrupt officials in the City of Johannesburg are receiving political protection.

Police have concluded investigations into allegations of corruption against the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) CEO, Helen Botes.

This comes after the DA opened a case against Botes related to the irregular procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Citizen has seen an SMS from the police at Hillbrow Police Station confirming that the case had now been handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“We are monitoring this case very closely, especially now in view of allegations made by Lieutenant General Mkwanazi and in view of whistleblower allegations that these JPC officials bragged and boasted about the fact that nothing will happen to them, no matter how many cases are opened against them.

“They claim they have senior government officials and politicians protecting them,” said DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

SIU investigation into Botes

An investigation by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) revealed that Botes was involved in several violations of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

Section 173 of the MFMA establishes criminal liability for municipal officials, particularly accounting officers, who engage in financial misconduct.

“As the DA, we maintain no one is above the law. We want accountability for how public funds are being spent,” said Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

She said it was shocking that Botes continues to occupy a senior position at the JPC despite the allegations.

“It seems the executive mayor, his executive, and ANC cadres on the board of JPC are hellbent on violating the Municipal Structures Act, section 54A that deals with the appointment and acting appointments of senior managers,” she said.

City of Joburg responds

The City of Johannesburg recently told The Citizen that Botes had been cleared by a legal opinion they had sought.

“As a result, the JPC Board resolved to drop all the charges against the CEO, in view of the legal advice it had obtained.

“Advocate Seleka opined that the SIU report could not be used to sustain a case against the CEO of JPC. The JPC Board accepted the Memo by Advocate Seleka.”

