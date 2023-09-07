Opinion September 7, 2023 | 4:30 am

If you want to cut municipal debt, why not start with those who steal electricity?

The city is to use traffic roadblocks to 'convince' people to settle their rates, electricity and water bills or make payment plans.

Picture File: A JMPD officer. Photo: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

Back in Jurassic times, the radio show Z-cars talked about cops prowling the streets at night, in fact cars, waiting… From this weekend, it seems, the Joburg Metro Police Department will be on the prowl – not for gangsters, drug dealers or even reckless taxi drivers, but for you, if you've slipped behind in your municipal accounts. ALSO READ: Over R63bn owed: Eskom's municipality debt crisis continues The city is to use traffic roadblocks to "convince" people to settle their rates, electricity and water bills or make payment plans. What will happen when this illegal scheme goes ahead and a…

Back in Jurassic times, the radio show Z-cars talked about cops prowling the streets at night, in fact cars, waiting…

From this weekend, it seems, the Joburg Metro Police Department will be on the prowl – not for gangsters, drug dealers or even reckless taxi drivers, but for you, if you’ve slipped behind in your municipal accounts.

ALSO READ: Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues

The city is to use traffic roadblocks to “convince” people to settle their rates, electricity and water bills or make payment plans.

What will happen when this illegal scheme goes ahead and a typical aggro Joburger refuses to be stopped for this new form of debt collection? Will they be arrested? Will they be shot? Or will they sue the city?

ALSO READ: Debt-ridden North West municipality to splash out R40 million on jobs for ‘ANC cadres’

The city claims there will be officials at the roadblocks ready to chat to delinquent payers, but there will be no enforcement actions.

You, the people, who blame everyone else when a building burns in your city? You’ll forgive us if we take what you say with an enormous pinch of salt. Why can officials not go door-to-door to do this – after all, you know your customers’ addresses, don’t you?

And, if you want to cut the municipal debt, what about cutting off those who steal electricity?

ALSO READ: Eskom declares dispute with Lesedi Local Municipality over R125m debt

