If you want to cut municipal debt, why not start with those who steal electricity?

From this weekend, it seems, the Joburg Metro Police Department will be on the prowl – not for gangsters, drug dealers or even reckless taxi drivers, but for you, if you’ve slipped behind in your municipal accounts.

The city is to use traffic roadblocks to “convince” people to settle their rates, electricity and water bills or make payment plans.

What will happen when this illegal scheme goes ahead and a typical aggro Joburger refuses to be stopped for this new form of debt collection? Will they be arrested? Will they be shot? Or will they sue the city?

The city claims there will be officials at the roadblocks ready to chat to delinquent payers, but there will be no enforcement actions.

You, the people, who blame everyone else when a building burns in your city? You’ll forgive us if we take what you say with an enormous pinch of salt. Why can officials not go door-to-door to do this – after all, you know your customers’ addresses, don’t you?

And, if you want to cut the municipal debt, what about cutting off those who steal electricity?

