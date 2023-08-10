By Eric Naki
Debt-ridden North West municipality to splash out R40 million on jobs for ‘ANC cadres’

The opposition believe the move is one of ANC's electioneering job schemes.

An African National Congress (ANC) member holds party flag in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega
In yet another suspected electioneering job scheme, the ANC has hired 400 contract workers in the debt-ridden Matlosana local municipality in North West to do unexplained jobs, costing the municipality R40 million. Each of the general workers, who started working on 1 July, would earn R8 500 a month, which would amount to R40.8 million expenditure. The opposition wants the public protector and the auditor-general “to investigate this gross abuse of public resources towards advancing an ANC political agenda”. ALSO READ: ANC’s North West turf war: N4 faction triumphs, N12 faces roadblocks The issue was not brought before council for...

