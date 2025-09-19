Joburg’s saviour must be the best

Joburg needs fresh direction because whatever is happening currently is not working.

Ed Koch, who served as mayor of New York for 11 years from 1978 to 1989, once said: “If you agree with me on nine out of 12 issues, vote for me. If you agree with me on 12 out of 12 issues, see a psychiatrist.”

Being a mayor is no easy job. You need to be decisive, be willing to get your hands dirty and watch your back.

And even if you do all of that, you probably won’t please all the people you serve all of the time.

Over the last 10 years, Joburg has had 11 different mayors, with Dada Morero the latest to hold the seat – something he has done for 13 months, which is a rarity for that position.

A drive around Joburg will quickly show you that all is not well in the “city of gold”: sewage running down the streets, traffic lights not working, pavements overgrown with weeds, water problems, potholes… the list goes on.

It’s not a pretty picture. Joburg needs a new plan.

With this in mind it’s not bad that an experienced politician who is not afraid to tackle the hard issues is about to throw their name into the hat for the hot seat.

It’s probably one of the worst-kept secrets, but the DA will this weekend announce that its federal chair, Helen Zille, will run for Joburg mayor at next year’s municipal elections.

She’s had success as Cape Town mayor from 2006 to 2009 and as the Western Cape premier from 2009 to 2019.

Now, Zille, prepared to move and drop the federal chair position, wants to lead from the front.

A source speaking to The Citizen said: “She is a veteran politician, she is a master tactician. She is exactly what Joburg needs to turn things around.”

We are not saying Zille is necessarily the correct person.

Nor are we saying she will be successful in her bid to become mayor.

What we are saying is that strong competition can only lead to better results.

May the best person save Joburg, whoever that may be.

