Keep Moodley locked up for life

Moodley’s silence obstructs full accountability. Keeping him locked up honors Leigh Matthews and prevents perversion of justice.

The news that Donovan Moodley – who abducted and then murdered Leigh Matthews, after demanding a ransom from her parents – may be released on parole despite his life jail term, is going to anger many.

It will revive the debate about reinstating the death penalty because justice will only be done – in the eyes of many – if the biblical “eye for an eye” vengeance is taken into account.

There are those who would feel that, because South Africa no longer executes its worst criminals, a life sentence should not be subject to any form of modification… and that includes parole.

On the other side of the argument are those who assert that the purpose of imprisonment should not be to punish, but to reform and rehabilitate the offender because, in the long run, society will benefit from having that individual turned away from crime.

However, in the case of Moodley, there are serious questions to be asked about whether he has been rehabilitated, the latest findings of the parole board notwithstanding.

ALSO READ: Parole board gives Donovan Moodley’s parole a thumbs up, Matthews family not happy

Although the trial court found that he must have acted with others, especially in concealing Matthews for 11 days, he has steadfastly refused to speak.

In that he was like Janusz Waluś, the man convicted of assassinating freedom fighter Chris Hani and who was part of a conspiracy.

In both cases, the silence of the murderers has led to a perversion of justice because those in the shadows behind them have not been held accountable.

While we debate the fate of 45-year-old Moodley and his wasted 20 years behind bars, it is worth pondering the 21 years Matthews never had, the people she would never love, the children she would never cuddle, the birthday candles she would never blow out.

Keeping Moodley locked up won’t bring her back. But it does seem to bring a karmic balance.

NOW READ: Menendez brothers face parole board seeking freedom after parents murders